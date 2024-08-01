Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.05 and traded as high as C$9.33. Cineplex shares last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 252,874 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Cineplex Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$585.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Further Reading

