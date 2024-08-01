CION Investment (CION) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

NYSE:CION opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 12%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,210 shares of company stock valued at $39,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

