Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.81

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.81 and traded as high as C$71.01. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$71.00, with a volume of 400 shares.

Clairvest Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.93 million for the quarter.

Clairvest Group Dividend Announcement

Clairvest Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Clairvest Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.46%.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

