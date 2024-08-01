Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 360,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Clarus by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,183 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 528,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 185,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

