Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 6.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $636.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More

