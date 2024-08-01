Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.66% of Clear Secure worth $224,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YOU opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

