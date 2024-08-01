Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

CLMB opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $327.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

About Climb Global Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.