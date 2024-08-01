Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.
CLMB opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $327.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.
