CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $32.00. CNO Financial Group shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 135,559 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,295,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 306,751 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,071,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.