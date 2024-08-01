Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Hovde Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $67.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 180,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 56,464 shares.The stock last traded at $53.19 and had previously closed at $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

