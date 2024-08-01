Coats Group (LON:COA) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 89.60 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 3070846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.60 ($1.13).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Coats Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.16) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,237.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

