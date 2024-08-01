Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

