Cogent Communications (CCOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $70.59 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

