Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGNX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $54.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

