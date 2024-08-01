Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cohen & Steers worth $205,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 931,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,759 shares of company stock worth $2,229,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

