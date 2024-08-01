Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $250,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHU stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.80 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

