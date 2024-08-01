Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Holdings Boosted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,938.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHU

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.