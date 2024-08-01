Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at $41,901,248.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,176 shares of company stock worth $60,913,978. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $224.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.69.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

