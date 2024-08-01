Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 0.6% After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $231.11 and last traded at $232.75. 1,636,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,295,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.20.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,176 shares of company stock valued at $60,913,978. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

