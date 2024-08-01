Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The business had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COLL. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.