Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.20.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

