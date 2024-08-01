Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 5.6%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Comet Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 107.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Comet Industries

In related news, Director Michael Santoro bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,200.00. Insiders own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Further Reading

