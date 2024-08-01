Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 5.6%

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMUGet Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Comet Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$19.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 107.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Comet Industries

In related news, Director Michael Santoro bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,200.00. Insiders own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

About Comet Industries

(Get Free Report)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.