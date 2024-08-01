Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.50

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $89.94, with a volume of 5488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.