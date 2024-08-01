Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.50

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $89.94, with a volume of 5488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

