CommScope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. CommScope has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CommScope

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.