CommScope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CommScope Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. CommScope has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
