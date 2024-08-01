CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $2.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of COMM opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $549.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.09.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CommScope by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 357.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 5,083.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

