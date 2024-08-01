Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.51, but opened at $25.00. Community Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 39,260 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $603.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Further Reading

