Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.29.

CVLT stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $155.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $1,985,697.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,906,191.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 17,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $1,985,697.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,906,191.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $665,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,128,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

