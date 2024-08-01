Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $665,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,128,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

