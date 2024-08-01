Comparing Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $39.99 million 6.69 -$7.40 million ($0.40) -28.23 SR Bancorp $14.78 million 6.32 N/A N/A N/A

SR Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -11.29% -2.69% -0.47% SR Bancorp N/A -4.55% -0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and SR Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Foundry Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Foundry Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp



Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About SR Bancorp



SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

