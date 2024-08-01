Comparing Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gentherm and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 1 2 1 0 2.00 Innoviz Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Gentherm presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.56, suggesting a potential upside of 346.04%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Gentherm.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $1.47 billion 1.19 $40.34 million $1.46 37.79 Innoviz Technologies $26.92 million 4.04 -$123.45 million ($0.77) -1.04

This table compares Gentherm and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 3.23% 13.56% 7.17% Innoviz Technologies -441.23% -79.64% -56.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gentherm has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gentherm beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions comprising cell connecting devices and battery cable technologies used for various types of automotive batteries; thermal management products for heating and cooling; and automotive electronic and software systems, including electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. In addition, it offers lumbar and massage comfort solutions, such as lumbar support, side bolster adjustment, multi-contour seats, and massage systems; automotive cable systems, including ready-made individual cables, and ready-to-install cable networks; and valve systems products consisting of applications that offer solutions in fuel management, and other valves for brake and engine systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers and tier 1s, such as automotive seat manufacturers, and aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. It also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that raw point cloud data from Innoviz LiDAR products into perception outputs. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through distribution channels. The company is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

