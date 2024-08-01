Comparing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $74.56 million 0.36 -$29.51 million N/A N/A CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than CCUR.

Volatility & Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 415, suggesting that its share price is 41,400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -33.91% N/A -23.07% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats CCUR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

