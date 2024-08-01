Comparing YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Free Report) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for YogaWorks and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Wag! Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 299.16%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group -15.92% -553.34% -27.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares YogaWorks and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YogaWorks and Wag! Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wag! Group $86.51 million 0.56 -$13.32 million ($0.36) -3.31

YogaWorks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wag! Group.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

