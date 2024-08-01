Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.37

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 87996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Compass Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

