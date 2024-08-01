COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of CMPS opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $521.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth $81,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

