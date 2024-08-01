Compass Point Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $28.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Compass Point from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.55.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,794,000 after buying an additional 165,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,978,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

