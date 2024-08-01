CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.73

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €15.73 ($17.10) and last traded at €16.02 ($17.41), with a volume of 87516 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.98 ($17.37).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.49 and a 200 day moving average of €28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $835.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.