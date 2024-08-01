CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
CompX International stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.76.
CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 998.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
