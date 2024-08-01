Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.82. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 189,271 shares.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

