ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CNOB
Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CNOB stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $928.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.