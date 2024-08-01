ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after buying an additional 58,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $928.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

