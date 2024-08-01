ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 844,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $928.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNOB

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 196.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 698.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 591,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.