Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.080-5.310 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.300-1.360 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $88.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.29 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

CCSI stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $409.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

