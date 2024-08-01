CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CONSOL Energy Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE:CEIX opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
View Our Latest Report on CONSOL Energy
About CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CONSOL Energy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.