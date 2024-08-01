CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

