CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of CONSOL Energy worth $214,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,203,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

