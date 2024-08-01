Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,068 shares of company stock worth $8,088,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.