Contrasting Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) and Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inter & Co, Inc. and Banco Itau Chile Spon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 0 4 0 3.00 Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Banco Itau Chile Spon.

Inter & Co, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Inter & Co, Inc. pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. 7.38% 6.16% 0.83% Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Banco Itau Chile Spon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $5.13 billion 0.55 $60.56 million $0.23 28.09 Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70

Banco Itau Chile Spon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inter & Co, Inc. beats Banco Itau Chile Spon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. It also provides debt collection, foreign exchange, and financial services, as well as global account digital solution. Its investments segments offers acquisition, sale and custody of securities; structure and distributes securities in the capital market; and operated and manages fund portfolios and other assets. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment provides warranties, life, property and automobile insurance, pension, and consortium products. In addition, it offers inter shop and commerce plus services. Inter & Co, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

