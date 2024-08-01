Contrasting Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pola Orbis and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pola Orbis 5.92% 7.66% 6.37% Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pola Orbis $1.24 billion N/A $68.62 million $0.32 29.69 Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70

This table compares Pola Orbis and Eisai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Pola Orbis. Pola Orbis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pola Orbis and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pola Orbis 0 0 0 0 N/A Eisai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats Pola Orbis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

