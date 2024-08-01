Contrasting SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) & CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SIGA Technologies and CytomX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CytomX Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50

CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.77, indicating a potential upside of 318.30%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies 50.48% 51.97% 39.51% CytomX Therapeutics 13.87% -30.70% 8.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares SIGA Technologies and CytomX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.4% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SIGA Technologies and CytomX Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies $139.92 million 5.07 $68.07 million $1.10 9.07 CytomX Therapeutics $101.21 million 1.06 -$570,000.00 $0.20 6.90

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CytomX Therapeutics. CytomX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SIGA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats CytomX Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology. It also develops CX-904, a T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC for optimizing the therapeutic index for EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, including colorectal cancer; and CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b PROBODY cytokine. In addition, the company's development pipeline comprises CX-2029, a conditional activated ADC targeting CD71; and BMS-986288, a PROBODY version of non-fucosylated ipilimumab. It has strategic collaborations with Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron, and Moderna. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.