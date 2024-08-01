Contrasting Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -8.62% -3.68% Lomiko Metals N/A -13.51% -12.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sigma Lithium and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 169.90%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Lomiko Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium $231.64 million 5.22 -$28.33 million ($0.13) -84.08 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.46 million N/A N/A

Lomiko Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

