Contrasting Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines and Vizsla Silver are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 104.40%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

33.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines -3.94% 6.04% 4.02% Vizsla Silver N/A -6.60% -6.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Vizsla Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $842.43 million 1.76 -$50.84 million ($0.11) -43.91 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$11.81 million ($0.05) -42.40

Vizsla Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines. Fortuna Silver Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vizsla Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

