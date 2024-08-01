ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 323 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.99) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.89).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 233.80 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.70. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.20 ($3.80). The firm has a market cap of £4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

