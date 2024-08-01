Cormark Comments on Information Services Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.30 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Shares of ISV opened at C$25.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.22 and a twelve month high of C$28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Shawn Peters purchased 5,000 shares of Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.03 per share, with a total value of C$130,145.00. Insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

