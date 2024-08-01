Cormark Comments on Information Services Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.
Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.30 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.39%.
Information Services Price Performance
Information Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Shawn Peters purchased 5,000 shares of Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.03 per share, with a total value of C$130,145.00. Insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.